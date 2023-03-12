March Madness 2023 Full Bracket Revealed: LOOK

Sharpen your pencils, review the film and start making your selections. On Sunday, the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament bracket was released.

Alabama claimed the No. 1 overall seed for this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide will be in the South Region, with the host site for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games being Louisville.

The other No. 1 seeds went to Houston (Midwest), Kansas (West) and Purdue (East). You can view the complete March Madness bracket below:

The 2023 March Madness bracket is HERE.



Who you got winning it all? pic.twitter.com/YQOI0IWFR5 — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) March 12, 2023

Action for this year’s tournament begins on Tuesday, March 14 with the First Four from Dayton, Ohio. That round spills over into Wednesday before jumping into the Round of 64 on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.

This year’s college basketball season has been a wild one. There’s been no truly dominant team from start to finish. It should lead to an entertaining tournament.

That leaves us with one question for you … who are you picking to win it all?

College Hoops Power North Carolina Misses March Madness Tournament

The team ranked No. 1 nationally entering the 2022-23 college basketball season has officially missed the NCAA Tournament. Despite reaching the championship game last season, North Carolina will not be participating in the postseason.

The Tar Heels were one of the First Four teams to miss this year’s field after posting a 20-13 overall record. North Carolina also finished the regular season with an 11-9 ACC mark.

Missing March Madness isn’t what North Carolina hoped for, but surely it would still participate in the NIT, right? Wrong. Head coach Hubert Davis said the team doesn’t play to play in the postseason event.

Tar Heels choose not to participate in 2023 NIT.



🔗: https://t.co/o6wWdno4uo pic.twitter.com/fIu4NVgX6k — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 12, 2023

North Carolina becomes the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll to not reach the NCAA Tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Not exactly the kind of history the Heels wanted to make this season.