March Madness: Coach K Gives Emotional Address After Duke’s Historic Tournament Win

Duke’s Coach K offered up an emotional March Madness post-game address after the team’s historic tournament win on Saturday.

Twitter caught part of the post-game press conference. Coach Mike Krzyzewski started the video by saying he was “incredibly proud of his team.”

USA Today reported that the No. 2-seeded Blue Devils bested No. 7 seed Michigan State, 85-76.

Coach K Speaks To Duke After Historic March Madness Win

Surrounded by a few of his players at the press conference, the longtime coach addressed them by saying, “you guys were terrific.”

The 75-year-old coach greatly applauded his team, too.

The coach seemed a little choked up while adding, “I’m really proud to be your coach. It all had to do with heart.”

“I’m really proud to be your coach. It all had to do with heart.” 🥺



Coach K fights back tears after @DukeMBB’s W over MSU. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rxGNu96kSn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Krzyzewski added his team’s play during the game’s final four minutes had to do with “heart” and “togetherness.” During Sunday’s post-game interview with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson, the man said his team showed “incredible guts.”

He joked that even though he was an Army guy (Army class of ’69), it looked like “our ship was sinking.”

Michigan State had Duke on the ropes. The Blue Devils fought back, erasing a nine-point deficit to take a five-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Now Coach K and Duke’s March Madness continues this Thursday against either Notre Dame or Texas Tech.

Historic night for Coach K 💙 pic.twitter.com/NFo79m712c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

“They followed their hearts,” the coach said. “And, God Bless them, we’re in the Sweet 16.”

Duke Coach K’s March Madness Legacy Has To Be Respected

If you’re not a Duke fan, that’s fine. You can feel happy it will all be over soon. Or, maybe you have some sports betting going on, and you’re hoping your imperfect bracket will have Duke win again.

But, overall, you have to admit it. You lived and got to see one of the greatest college basketball coaches work his March Madness magic over the years.

Mike Krzyzewski now has 1,200 career wins (with 367 losses). He’s picked up 99 wins during his post-season tournament career. He has 26 career Sweet 16 appearances, more than any coach in men’s NCAA history.

Most importantly, the win sends the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16, and the first big week of March Madness games is over.

Before the season started, Duke’s Coach K announced this March Madness would be his last. He’s finishing out 42 seasons at the college basketball powerhouse.

North Carolina Send K Out With A Loss At Cameron

Earlier this month, unranked rival North Carolina came to Durham with hopes of beating Duke.

Duke defeated the Tar Heels by 20 points in an 87-67 victory in Chapel Hill on Feb. 5. The Blue Devils wanted to sweep the series for their legendary coach.

With Krzyzewski retiring after this season, the Tar Heels’ last chance was to defeat the Blue Devils, and they wanted to do it on Duke’s home court.

With the game tight early, North Carolina went on to win, 94-81. That win was not meant to be, but there’s still hope for another NCAA title with Duke now in the Sweet 16.