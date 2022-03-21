March Madness: Matthew McConaughey Is ‘Feelin Right’ as Texas Women’s Basketball Heads to Sweet Sixteen

Matthew McConaughey is loving March Madness and is “feelin’ right” as the Texas Women’s basketball team beats Utah to advance to the NCAA’s Sweet 16. In a tense Sunday afternoon matchup in Austin Texas, the Texas Longhorns bested the Utah Utes in a 78-56 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament match-up.

This win advances the Longhorns into the Sweet 16. And, Matthew McConaughey was happy to share his excitement over this development when he shared the news of the victory to his Twitter page Sunday evening.

In the Sunday evening tweet, the True Detective star shares the Texas Women’s Basketball Twitter message declaring that the “Horns Advance” and that the Longhorns are “SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND.”

The longtime movie star and proud Texas fan notes the solid “Texas fight” he witnessed in the March 20 NCAA game.

“The Texas fight feelin right,” Matthew McConahey writes in the Sunday evening tweet. The longtime actor then adds some Longhorn fan hashtags and @’s – #[email protected]@TexasWBB – to his prideful tweet.

Longhorns Pull Out A Big Win Sunday Afternoon, Now the NCAA No. 2-Seed Team Awaits Monday Night Game Results

The Texas women’s basketball team is coming in at 28-6. The Longhorns has become the first Big 12 women’s basketball team to pull out of the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend of play.

The number 2-seed Longhorns now prepare to go up against the victor of Monday night’s Ohio State versus LSU game. This win sends the Texas Longhorns into the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

The First Quarter Maintained A Tight Point Spread When the Longhorns Took-on the Utes

It was a tight March Madness point spread for the first part of the Sunday afternoon matchup between the Texas Longhorn’s women’s basketball team and the Utah Ute’s women’s team. The Longhorns shot 60 percent in the game’s first few minutes gaining a two-point lead with 19-17.

However, the Utes kept up with the Texas team as Utah’s Kennady McQueen battled with the Texas senior guard Joanne Allen Taylor. McQueen sealed in nine of Utah’s points with three well-placed three-pointers.

With just 1:28 left in the first quarter, Texas brought in forward Aaliyah Moore, after Moore suffered an injury late last year. At this point, the Longhorns and the Utes were looking at a 17-17 tie. Later, Moore stepped onto the court in the second quarter of the match-up when Texas had a 38-26 lead on the Utes. Moore then landed five consecutive shots, finishing with 14 points for the quarter.

Texas Has A Solid Second-Half Against the Utes

By halftime, the Texas Longhorns had a 44-30 lead over the Utah Utes. And, this momentum only continued through the rest of the match-up. Allen-Taylor ended the game with 12 points and guard Rori Harmon totaled 11 points for the game. Harmon also finished with eight assists and also grabbed four rebounds.