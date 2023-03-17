Here’s How Many Perfect Brackets Remain After Day 1 of March Madness

While everyone fills out their March Madness brackets, the odds of one ever being perfect are incredibly low. You have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than having guessed 63 games correctly by the first weekend of April. And just one day into this year’s tournament, the perfect brackets are nearly gone.

Out of the 20 million brackets created on ESPN, just 0.003% remain perfect. That entails going a perfect 16 for 16 on Thursday while selecting a few incredible upsets. If you do the math, around 60,000 brackets are still perfect heading into Friday’s action.

Whether or not they can replicate the accomplishment is yet to be seen. If they are able to once again select all 32 Round of 64 games correctly, it would be an incredible accomplishment. Something you would definitely bring up to remind people every year around this time.

The second day of March Madness will kick off on Friday just past noon ET. The 0.003% of people remaining will be praying to have another perfect slate. Unfortunately for many, more upsets are on the way in big fashion.

March Madness Kicks Off With Incredible Upsets

Two incredible upsets occurred on Thursday, making the 60,000 people’s predictions even more incredible.

First, Furman was able to take down Virginia with what turned into a classic March Madness buzzer-beater. With just seconds left, Cavalier senior guard Kihei Clarke did the unthinkable, just launching the ball down the court. The Paladins were able to force a turnover and get a shot off with seconds remaining.

JP Pegues was open from the right wing and hit a dagger with two seconds remaining. Virginia attempted a near half-court shot after a timeout but came up short. A 14-seed had upset and three-seed, sending national championship-winning head coach Tony Bennett back home.

However, an even crazier upset occurred later in the night, with Princeton taking down Arizona. One of the reasons 19.96 million brackets have an incorrect prediction is because the South region’s 15-seed was able to knock down a team many begged to make a deep run in the tournament.

Losing early in the tournament is nothing new for Arizona, having a history of being on the receiving end of these upsets. But this year’s team was thought to be different, especially after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Instead, the Ivy League’s finest will head into the second round with momentum on their side.