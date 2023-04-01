March Madness: TV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Final Four

The Final Four is finally upon us, one of the best days of the sports calendar.

It all comes down to four programs with big dreams in Houston. The Florida Atlantic Owls, San Diego State Aztecs, Miami Hurricanes and Connecticut Huskies.

On Saturday, two more teams will find out they’re going home, while the victors will utilize their one day break before the NCAA Tournament title game on Monday. Predictions are rolling in, and everybody has their opinion on who will be victorious in perhaps the most unconventional Final Four we’ve ever seen.

Nevertheless, the excitement has reached a zenith. With two gigantic showdowns set for Saturday’s Final Four, here’s everything you need to know, from when and where to watch, what Las Vegas is thinking and who the ESPN Basketball Power Index and KenPom have moving on to the title game.

Game Times, TV Channels, & Odds for Final Four:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (-2.5) — Saturday, 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN’s BPI: San Diego State by 1.9 (57.7% Win Probability)

KenPom: San Diego State 67, Florida Atlantic 66 (53% Win Probability for Aztecs)

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Connecticut Huskies (-5.5) — Saturday, 8:49 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN’s BPI: Connecticut by 7.7 (76.7% Win Probability)

KenPom: Connecticut 80, Miami 73 (75% Win Probability for Huskies)

More on Saturday’s Final Four

Moreover, the Owls are led into Houston by none other than Johnell Davis, who’s averaging 13.9 points per game on the season. Davis’ best game of the NCAA Tournament came against the upstart No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, when he amassed 29 points and 12 rebounds in sending the Cinderella-story home.

However, Davis’ biggest play of the NCAA Tournament came in the final seconds against Kansas State, when he stole the basketball from tournament darling Markquis Nowell. That secured Florida Atlantic’s spot in Houston, and now they’ll be looking to make the most of it.

As for San Diego State, they shocked the world by sending top-seeded Alabama packing, and they’ve continued on their war path afterwards. Led by Matt Bradley and his 12.5 points per game, as well as a stifling defense, the Aztecs will be a tough matchup for the Owls.

In the night cap, we’ll see a tremendous matchup between Miami and Connecticut. Perhaps nobody in the NCAA Tournament has been more impressive than the Huskies, who have obliterated anyone who dare challenge them.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes survived a first round scare against Drake, and since have looked like one of the best teams in the tournament, sending home the No. 1 and No 2 seed in their region.

Indisputably, all four squads deserve their flowers, but only two can advance to the title game. We’ll find out who they are on Saturday, and enjoy the journey that gets us to Monday.