Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El has been convicted on two counts of first-degree homicide.

Jurors found Randle guilty of the February 2020 shooting deaths of Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, after deliberating for about two hours Tuesday. In addition, he was convicted with being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon, per ESPN.

Randle El’s bond was revoked by the judge following the verdict. His sentencing hearing is set for May 3, in which the victims’ loved ones will be able to make their statements. Randle El was heard saying, under his breath, “I didn’t do this, your honor,” after hearing the verdict.

“Marcus, I love you. You can’t stop me from saying that, son!” Randle El’s mother said in the courtroom. “The truth will come out, Marc.”

Prosecutors argued Randle El had suspicions Winchester had informed police of his drug dealing and he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. Though investigators said that a murder weapon directly linking Randle El to the slaying was not found, surveillance footage and text messages tied him to the crimes, per the report.

The defense, meanwhile, argued that the state did not reach its burden of proof. Randle El himself declined to testify in his own defense.

Marcus Randle El is the Brother of Former Steelers WR

Randle El played for the Badgers from 2004-07. He initially began his carer as a running quarterback, rushing for 29 yards on 11 carries in 2004. He made the transition to receiver the following season, finishing his collegiate career with four receptions for 45 yards.

Marcus Randle El is the brother of former NFL wideout and current Detroit Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El. Antwaan Randle El suited up in 143 games. He spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four with the Washington Redskins.