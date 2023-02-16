Mariano Rivera Puts People Comparing Edwin Diaz Entrance to his on Blast

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera is widely regarded as the best closer in MLB history. He is also remembered for having one of the best entrances in baseball, running in from the bullpen to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica.

Really, it’s the perfect song for a closer. That hasn’t stopped other closers from trying to find their own entrance song. Recently, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has made waves with his entrance song, “Narco.” Fans love it and even think he may have found a better song than Mariano Rivera did.

You can view Mariano Rivera’s entrance, here.

For comparison, here is Edwin Diaz’s entrance.

For his part, Mariano Rivera is sure that he had the better entrance song. A lot of his logic comes down to the history and success that he had while coming into “Enter Sandman.”

“There’s no comparison,” Rivera said. “There’s no comparison–the song was there for 17 years and many championships. So it’s no comparison.”

Edwin Diaz has tons of respect for Mariano Rivera. That much is obvious and he seems to want to avoid adding to the controversy. He said, “Maybe the song, people will say maybe my song is better than his. Other people will say his song is better than mine. I can’t compare myself with him.”

How Tom Brady Made MLB History

Before the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady and ahead of his awkward NFL Combine photo, Tom Brady was an MLB prospect who was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995 as a catcher. He chose football, which was undeniably the correct decision. Still, Brady managed to make MLB history.

That’s because Brady was the last active athlete to ever be drafted by the Expos.

After the 2004 season, the Expos moved to Washington DC and became the Nationals. As time went on, every other player drafted by the Expos stopped playing professional sports. All, except Tom Brady.