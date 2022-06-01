Marion Barber III, Former Dallas Cowboys RB, Dead at 38

Some tragic news out of Frisco, Texas today. Police say that they found former NFL running back Marion Barber III dead in his apartment on Wednesday (6/1).

The cause of death remains unknown at this point. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a Frisco police liaison said “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Barber’s death comes just days before his 39th birthday on June 10.

I’m told it is true that former #Cowboys and #Bears RB Marion Barber III has passed away, per league source. Barber was 38. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gwtyqqn9gI — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2022

Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Barber’s life post-NFL was somewhat rocky. He had his share of run-ins with the law over the years since his retirement. In 2019, he was reportedly arrested on misdemeanor charges for allegedly damaging multiple vehicles.

Marion Barber III’s NFL Career

As an NFL running back, Marion Barber spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent six seasons with America’s Team from 2005-2010. He finished his NFL career as a Chicago Bear in the 2011 season.

In 2007, Barber earned Pro Bowl honors after coming up just short of 1,000 rushing yards with 10 TDs. The season was made all the more impressive by the fact he split carries with Julius Jones.

NFL fans will no doubt recognize Barber’s family legacy across the league. He was the son of former Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr. and the brother of former Texans safety Dominique Barber.

Of course, NCAA football fans can’t forget the impact Barber had as a Minnesota Gopher before he ever strapped up in the big league.

NFL World Reacts to the Tragic News

As the unfortunate news circulates, the NFL world has begun an outpouring of remembrances in Marion Barber’s honor. The Dallas Cowboys released a statement, expressing heartbreak at the tragedy and recognizing the contributions he made in white and blue.

Marion Barber III was such an under-appreciated player when he played.



He was vintage NFL. A beloved Cowboy by just about every fan.



May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/zSzidN10Lr — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 1, 2022

Fans remember Barber and his skillset fondly.

Marion Barber III aka Marion the Barbarian…Thank you for all the great football memories and the greatest 2 yard run in this game!! You where beast mode before beast mode was a thing pic.twitter.com/C0uuelx6lr — 😮‍💨✭ 🅰️🅿️ ✭ ♊️🥃🍺 (@CoWBoYLoYaLtY24) June 1, 2022

And who could forget the “greatest two-yard run in NFL history.”