Marion Barber III, Former Dallas Cowboys RB, Dead at 38

Some tragic news out of Frisco, Texas today. Police say that they found former NFL running back Marion Barber III dead in his apartment on Wednesday (6/1).
The cause of death remains unknown at this point. Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a Frisco police liaison said “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”
Barber’s death comes just days before his 39th birthday on June 10.
Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Barber’s life post-NFL was somewhat rocky. He had his share of run-ins with the law over the years since his retirement. In 2019, he was reportedly arrested on misdemeanor charges for allegedly damaging multiple vehicles.
Marion Barber III’s NFL Career
As an NFL running back, Marion Barber spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent six seasons with America’s Team from 2005-2010. He finished his NFL career as a Chicago Bear in the 2011 season.
In 2007, Barber earned Pro Bowl honors after coming up just short of 1,000 rushing yards with 10 TDs. The season was made all the more impressive by the fact he split carries with Julius Jones.
NFL fans will no doubt recognize Barber’s family legacy across the league. He was the son of former Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr. and the brother of former Texans safety Dominique Barber.
Of course, NCAA football fans can’t forget the impact Barber had as a Minnesota Gopher before he ever strapped up in the big league.
NFL World Reacts to the Tragic News
As the unfortunate news circulates, the NFL world has begun an outpouring of remembrances in Marion Barber’s honor. The Dallas Cowboys released a statement, expressing heartbreak at the tragedy and recognizing the contributions he made in white and blue.
Fans remember Barber and his skillset fondly.
And who could forget the “greatest two-yard run in NFL history.”