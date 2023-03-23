Mark Cuban Claims Officiating Error, Calls out NBA over Team Defending Wrong Basket

There’s plenty of frustration this morning in Dallas following a call that ended up making a major impact in last night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. It still has Mavs owner Mark Cuban so hot that he has publically put the officials on blast via Twitter.

Late in the third quarter of last night’s game inside the American Airlines Center, the referees gave the ball to the Warriors underneath their own basket. Dallas, who was under the impression the ball was theirs, had their defense on the other end of the court. With no resistance, the play resulted in an easy inbound pass from Jordan Poole to Kevon Looney for the easiest two he’ll get this season.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to file a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Warriors to the NBA.



The focus of their protest would be about the referee mistake that led to a wide open dunk for Golden State out of a timeout, per @espn_macmahon.

Following the game, news broke that the Dallas Mavericks would be formally protesting the outcome of Wednesday night’s contest. Mark Cuban later took to Twitter after the loss to explain what happened and why the Mavs feel as though they got cheated.

“For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened. The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout,” Mark Cuban said. “During the time out, the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball? He just gave the ball to the Warriors. Never said a word to us.”

“They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a two-point game. Worst officiating non-call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA,” stated Mark Cuban. “All they had to do was tell us and they didn’t.”

The complete confusion around the play is what is worth noting. For Golden State, it worked completely to their benefit. For Dallas, though, it was very obvious that they weren’t even close to being on the same page.

It’s even more frustrating considering the Dallas Maverick’s position when it comes to the NBA Playoffs. With nine games left in their season, Dallas is jockeying with several teams for seeding and position within the 10-team field. The Warriors are one of the teams they’re competing with too considering three games divide the conference’s No. 4 seed and No. 12 seed.

Had this been a blowout in either direction, there might not be as much of a fuss over two points. However, considering that basket was literally worth the eventual outcome in the game, you can’t blame Mark Cuban or the Dallas Mavericks for feeling like they were cheated out of a crucial win against the defending champions.