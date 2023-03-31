Mark Wahlberg Makes Ridiculous Offer To Help MLB Star Jose Altuve Get Healthy

What in the name of the Boston Red Sox is Mark Wahlberg doing as he cheers on Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros?

And now, the actor is offering his thumb to Altuve to get the Astros all-star back to the lineup. OK, that’s all sorts of silliness. But Mark Wahlberg really is getting into the Astros, his second-favorite MLB team, and cheering on Jose Altuve.

Wahlberg was at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Thursday, to celebrate opening day for the defending World Series champions. He had the honor of giving the “Play ball!” call.

Wahlberg first talked of his friendship with Astros star Alex Bregman, whom he dubbed the “Yankee killer,” and his new-found love for the ‘Stros.

“I am an Astros fan,” Wahlberg said. “Listen, I live in Nevada now, I’m a fan of real talent. And, you know what, they have an amazing team, and (Bregman) has amazing talent, but he’s also an amazing person, so I’m a big fan of his, especially.”

Wahlberg grew up in Boston, so he’s a life-time fan of the Red Sox. And every decent Red Sox fan despises the Yankees. Well, Houston has knocked New York out of the playoffs four of the last eight seasons. The Astros swept the Yankees in last year’s American League Championship Series.

Wahlberg even asked the fans to wish Bregman a happy birthday. The Houston third baseman turned 29.

.@markwahlberg on his relationship with Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1): “He’s my favorite Yankee killer…I’m an Astros fan.” Said when he says Play Ball tonight “it’s gonna have something to do with my favorite Yankee killers.” + he wants to donate 1 of his thumbs to Jose Altuve” pic.twitter.com/7s0ALwhArG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 30, 2023

Mark Wahlberg on Jose Altuve: ‘I’m a Big Fan’

So that brings us to Mark Wahlberg and his fan love of Jose Altuve. He wants to help the height-challenged, homerun-swatting second baseman.

“I am also willing to donate either one of my thumbs to Jose Altuve, for sure,” Mark Wahlberg told reporters. “So we’re all good. I’m a big fan.”

Altuve probably doesn’t need a thumb transplant. Broken bones mend on their own. Earlier this month, Altuve represented Venezuela, his home country, at the World Baseball Classic. Altuve and team were taking on the U.S. squad in the WBC quarterfinals. His thumb got in the way of a fast ball. Doctors told him he’ll miss two months to heal the fracture.

Although Mark Wahlberg was there to cheer him on, Jose Altuve (right) spent opening day in the dugout, nursing a broken thumb. (Logan Riely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Alas, the Astros lost to the Chicago White Sox, 3-2, Thursday night. Houston had a 1-0 lead after seven innings. But the White Sox scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth for the victory. Houston had hoped to break an all-time MLB record for most consecutive, Opening Day victories. The Astros had won 10 in a row, a streak that tied them with the Boston Beaneaters, who pulled off their streak from 1887-96. Houston owns the streak for the modern era.

So Mark Wahlberg couldn’t pull the Astros through, even if he did offer his thumbs to Jose Altuve. The Astros did appreciate it.