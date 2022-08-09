Marshawn Lynch, Former NFL Running Back, Arrested For DUI

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, per a report from TMZ.

Police pulled Lynch over at 7:25 a.m., after he was seen driving into curbs on the side of the road. They claim Lynch, 36, was driving under the influence. Police made that determination after speaking with Lynch, who was then taken to Las Vegas City Jail.

While Lynch didn’t take a breathalyzer test, his blood was drawn. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) released full details of Lynch’s arrest via Twitter.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the LVMPD tweeted.

Lynch, a 2007 first-round pick, spent 12 seasons in the NFL. The bulk of his career came with the Seattle Seahawks, where Lynch recorded four 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. He was a key cog of Seattle’s offense during its Super Bowl run in the 2013 season. Lynch was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2012.

Marshawn Lynch has Stayed Busy Since His Retirement

He officially retired after the 2019 season and has been very involved outside of football. Lynch is a minority-owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken as well as the Beasts of Fan Controlled Football and Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League. He was named the first NFLPA brand chief ambassador in October 2021.

Lynch was previously charged with driving under the influence in California in 2012. His case was settled when he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2014.