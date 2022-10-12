Marshawn Lynch Hired by Amazon Prime for ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Two Months After DUI

Just two months after Marshawn Lynch was arrested and charged with a DUI, Amazon announced the former NFL player has joined Thursday Night Football pregame.

During her appearance on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Sports Video, made the announcement. She revealed that Marshawn Lynch would be joining the program. She further explained why Lynch was starting five weeks into the 2022 season. “I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things. We were already working with him. We never walked away.”

Donoghue also said that Amazon worked through some things with Marshawn Lynch. The company is excited to have him part of its Thursday Night Football program. “We can’t wait for him to join.”

The Amazon executive further explained that Marshawn Lynch will be in three-to-four-minute. This feature is called N Yo City. Prior to the Washington Commanders versus Chicago Bears game, he will be playing football with kids from Chicago’s Highland Park. Next week, he will be feeding alligators before the New Orleans versus Arizona Cardinals matchup.

As previously reported, Marshawn Lynch was arrested in August while he was in Las Vegas. Records obtained revealed that the Las Vegas Municipal stated that Lynch faced charges of driving under the influence. He was also cited for failure/refusal to surrender proof of security, use of an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane. The former NFL player was released after posting $3,381 bail.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) also shared details about the arrest. “The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment.”

Lynch was previously charged with driving under the influence in California in 2012.

Marshawn Lynch Disputes Las Vegas DUI Charges

The New York Times reported that Marshawn Lynch had disputed the DUI charges that he received while he was in Las Vegas in early August.

In a statement, Marshawn Lynch’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld stated, “Marshawn was not pulled over for a D.U.I. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a D.U.I. under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

The Las Vegas Police officer who wrote the arrest report says that he identified Marshawn Lynch in the driver’s seat. The former NFL player fell asleep as he was being interviewed by the authorities. He also appeared to only have one shoe on during the stop. The report further described Lynch’s eyes as being bloodshot and water. The officer also smelled alcohol on Lynch’s breath and throughout the vehicle.