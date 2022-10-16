marshawn-lynch-reveals-shocking-revelation-about-russell-wilson

Having spent four years together with the Seattle Seahawks, you would think that if Marshawn Lynch wanted to reach out to Russell Wilson, it would be an easy process.

But as we have come to learn, it isn’t as simple as you think. Lynch, the retired NFL running back, appeared this week on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and talked about the struggles that Wilson has faced during his first season with the Denver Broncos. Lynch and Sherman both revealed that in order to speak with Wilson, you have to go through his manager since Wilson doesn’t give out his number.

This moment on the Richard Sherman podcast perfectly encapsulates why Russell Wilson's personality rubs people the wrong way. Apparently even ex-teammates have to go through his manager to get a hold of him because they don't have his personal phone number. pic.twitter.com/zVx9lxGpXN — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 14, 2022

“If I can’t call you direct, then I ain’t calling you,” Lynch said. “Especially if I went to war with you.”

Among the many wars, Wilson and Lynch went together in, were back-to-back Super Bowls appearances in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. 2013 was a walk in the park — a 43-8 bludgeoning of the Peyton Manning-led Broncos. A walk through the end zone is arguably all it would have taken for Seattle to make it two-in-a-row, but it ultimately wasn’t in the cards.

Russell Wilson, Broncos on the Struggle Bus This Season

Wilson, 33, has found life outside Seattle to not be as fruitful as he may have imagined. The Broncos rank 31st in the league averaging 15.0 points per game. Wilson, who inked a five-year, $245 million extension after coming over in an offseason trade, has struggled. He is completing a career-low 59.4% of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lynch said he is pulling for his former teammate and just wants to see how he is doing.

“I just want to know [how he’s doing],” Lynch said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I just want to tap in with him and make sure that, you feel me though, that dog is solid though. Because man, at the end of the day, like … I want to make sure a dog is straight in his mind. Don’t let that [stuff] overshadow you, because at the end of the day, bro, you still a Super Bowl quarterback. You feel me? You know, you got a beautiful family, all the [stuff]. But, you know, [people] have been going off the deep end with how they’ve been, and how they’ve been thinking.”

Wilson, meanwhile, was asked about Lynch’s comments ahead of Thursday’s practice.

“I didn’t get to hear what Marshawn said, but someone told me earlier that he said some good things,” Wilson said. “Marshawn — he’s always been amazing in how he’s gone about things and how he’s been an amazing competitor. [He’s] one of the best people I’ve ever played with and been in the backfield with, obviously.

“I’ve always looked up to him since [I was] a young rookie. He would put his arm around me in the back of the bus and we’d talk about ball and everything else. A guy like that, he’s one of the greatest of all time to do it. The fact that he’s always looking out is a positive thing.”