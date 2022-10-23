Marshawn Lynch Takes Joy Ride in Golf Cart at Cal Memorial Stadium: WATCH

Marshawn Lynch, a golf cart and Cal Memorial Stadium — a marriage unlike any other.

If you’ve been following Lynch since his time at Cal from 2004-06, then you know he has a great infatuation for taking a joy ride on a golf cart. Now 16 years since he first pulled it off, Lynch offered everyone a moment to relive history Saturday night during the Cal Golden Bears’ 28-21 loss to the Washington Huskies.

This time, however, Lynch was merely a passenger. It appears the grounds crew at Cal Memorial Stadium didn’t feel comfortable giving Lynch the keys to the ride.

The dynamic duo is back ‼️



Marshawn Lynch took another ride in a golf cart at Cal 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/ec0R6XseoY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 23, 2022

Better than the original? Hard to say, as here we are, 16 years later and the clip of Lynch taking a trip around the stadium in full uniform still circulates around social media today.

16 years ago today. Marshawn Lynch started his career as the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/9UjQVit0id — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2022

Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb During Live ESPN Broadcast

It was an eventful appearance for Lynch at his alma mater, as ESPN decided it was a smart move to interview Lynch on live television. Lynch, along with Justin Forsett, was on campus to be inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. ESPN wanted to get the former NFL running back’s reaction to being honored this weekend at Cal.

Instead, they likely got an FCC violation. Lynch dropped an F-bomb while speaking with a network sideline reporter. He quickly realized what he said, but the damage had been done.

ESPN put Marshawn Lynch on live TV. It went exactly how you expected. 😂pic.twitter.com/1cC8apzAGl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2022

Fittingly, Lynch was in the middle of mentioning the things he remembered most about Forsett. One of those, Lynch said, is that Forsett “never cussed.”

It should shock nobody that Lynch, who was recently hired by Amazon Prime Video to provide coverage for “Thursday Night Football,” is primarily doing pre-taped packages for the streaming service.