Martha Stewart Reveals Crush on Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge

Get that melodious Martha Stewart voice in your head and imagine the domestic diva describing Aaron Judge and the rest of her favorite Yankees.

She used her Instagram account to post her favorite moments from MLB opening day earlier this week at Yankee Stadium. Yes, it seems that NYC slugger Aaron Judge is pleasing to look at according to 81-year-old Martha Stewart. The lifestyle guru posted a snap with the caption:

“No 99 just paid off a fraction of his massive contract. Home run on first time at bat opening day!!! Handsome dude!!”

Why does the iconic sports commercial “Chicks dig the long ball” come to mind? Hmm.

Now, Martha Stewart also is her own brand, so she appreciates the skills Aaron Judge uses to make all that bank from Major League Baseball. Judge turned down a $400 million offer from the San Diego Padres in the offseason to keep wearing the classic Yankee pinstripes. NYC signed him to a $360 million contract.

Here’s what Martha Stewart truly appreciated about Aaron Judge. He initially rejected the Yankees $230 million offer before last season started. He then hit an American League record 62 homeruns last year. And it was worth an extra $130 million. Nice job.

Plus, Stewart did notice that Judge is handsome. Her fans loved the comment.

“Thirsty Martha is a favorite Martha,” someone posted on Instagram. “Get yourself a glassful girl!”

It’s not the first time she’s posted about attractive men. A year ago, she posted a photo of herself with Pete Davidson and his then girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Stewart and Davidson were holding hands in the snap. But she likened him to her “long-lost son.”

Stewart has always been somewhat unconventional in her male friends. After all, she and Snoop Dogg are besties. She and the rapper/entrepreneur also are business partners. Snoop even was the first guest on Stewart’s show, “The Martha Podcast.”

So it’s not a surprise that Stewart would want to know Judge. But he is off the dating market. Judge keeps his private life to himself. But he did marry long-time love Samantha Bracksieck in 2021. The two enjoyed a romantic, outdoor ceremony at a Hawaiian resort. No one knew that the couple, who had been dating since high school, were engaged until people spotted Samantha wearing a diamond ring.

But Martha Stewart didn’t solely focus on Aaron Judge on opening day. She also posted a photo of shortstop Anthony Volpe and then shared a snap of several other Yankees.

Have yourself a baseball season, Martha!