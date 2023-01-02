Martina Navratilova, Nine-Time Wimbledon Champion and Tennis Legend, Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who won nine Wimbledon championships during her illustrious career, has been diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer. She made the announcement on Monday.

Navratilova revealed that she’s been diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. Both were diagnosed in the early stages, per the New York Post.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova said in a statement. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova battled breast cancer in 2010. She said that she will begin treatment for the disease later this month.

Navratilova dominated women’s tennis in the 1970s and 1980s. She claimed 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, along with 31 doubles championships. Navratilova also won 10 mixed doubles crowns.

Navratilova’s 59 combined Grand Slam championships ranks as the most for a player in the Open Era.

During her career, Navratilova was the No. 1 ranked women’s player for 332 weeks, the second-longest run in history behind Steffi Graf. She won nearly 87% of her professional matches.

In 2000, Navratilova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tennis World Offers Support for Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has had an enormous impact on tennis and the sports world. When she revealed the cancer diagnosis, the legendary tennis star received a lot of support.

“Oh my goodness. Wishing you the very best and a speedy recovery Martina,” wrote Soledad O’Brien.

One Twitter user added, “Oh wow! Martina, sending encouraging words and love! Stay strong. You are a fighter and a winner!” Another chimed in, “Sending you many positive thoughts! Stay strong champ!”