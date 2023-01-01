Marvin Harrison Jr. Explodes to Put Ohio State Up Big in Peach Bowl, Sports World Sounds Off

Marvin Harrison Jr. is putting on a show in the Peach Bowl. And the college football world is loving it.

So far, the Buckeyes wide receiver has scored two touchdowns in the opening 20 minutes of Ohio State’s semifinal game against Georgia. He also eclipsed 100 yards. Harrison is a big part of how the fourth-seeded Buckeyes opened a 21-7 lead over the Bulldogs, the defending national champions.

Here’s the clip of his second touchdown. Quarterback C.J. Stroud also was a big part of the play. After all, he had to avoid an intense Georgia rush. Harrison looked like he broke off his route in a scramble drill.

MARVIN HARRISON JR AGAIN pic.twitter.com/RKL6uhhnYv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023

The catch immediately caught the attention of several high-profile athletes. Terrell Owens tweeted “I see ya Marvin Harrison Jr. LET ‘EM KNOW.”

Plus, he got the LeBron James treatment. The Ohio native tweeted: “Let’s go!!! The Best WR in the country! Who cares about your votes!! #18 hit ‘em with “The Silencer”.”

Of course, most of the football world knows all about Harrison Jr. He’s got incredible blood lines. His father, Marvin Sr., starred for the Indianapolis Colts for 13 seasons. The elder Harrison often combined with Peyton Manning for spectacular receptions.

Now, it’s Stroud and Harrison Jr. Both likely are first-round NFL picks, although Harrison can’t leave for the pros for another year.

One NFL fan tweeted: “I’m drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. this year and telling Goodell to fight me in the parking lot.”

And the Buckeyes will need them both if they’re to keep up with Georgia. After all, right after Harrison scored his second TD, the Bulldogs responded with two quick scores to tie the game at 21-21. Georgia even took a 24-21 lead right before halftime. Then Ohio State pulled ahead when Stroud threw his third TD of the first half. With the Georgia defense concentrating on Harrison, Stroud found Xavier Johnson for the score.