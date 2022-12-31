WATCH: Maryland Coach Mike Locksley Takes Mayonnaise Shower After Duke’s Mayo Bowl Win

Mike Locksley became a college football legend on Friday. After leading Maryland to a 16-12 win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, he did one of the bravest things we’ve ever seen from a head coach. He took a mayo bath.

The Terrapins head coach was willing to celebrate in style after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and finishing the year with an 8-5 record. Before the game, Locksley agreed to take a mayo bath if Maryland got the win.

Locksley fulfilled his promise — although he did kind of cheat. He wore one of those trendy “big hats” to block a majority of the mayonnaise from landing on his head.

It looks about as disgusting as you can imagine. And while his team won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Locksley appears less-than-thrilled to be sitting in that chair.

But at least he lived up to his end of the bargain. And he’s not the first coach to do so. Last year, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer took a mayo bath after the Gamecocks defeated North Carolina 38-21.

As gross as the mayo bath was, it wasn’t the most disgusting thing to come out of that bowl game.

Fan Chugs Jar of Mayonnaise on Live TV

People will do literally anything to get on live television. During Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, one fan was willing to chug an entire jar of mayonnaise for his 15 seconds of fame.

Cameras captured one fan at Friday’s bowl game between Maryland and N.C. State going full mayo, dumping the entire jar into his gullet. There was absolutely nothing to absorb the condiment, either.

Maybe, if you’re a fan of mayo, it wasn’t all that disgusting. I guess? But, there were a lot of folks who will probably admit to turning away rather than watching that brief clip.

You can see the fan go full Duke’s Mayo Bowl here.