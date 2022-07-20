Massive Brittney Griner Mural Revealed, Features 17 Other Americans Detained Abroad

An artist named Isaac Campbell has put up a 15-foot tall mural of Brittney Griner and other “wrongfully detained “Americans in Washington D.C.

A mural featuring Brittney Griner in her Olympic jersey and 17 other “wrongfully detained” Americans unveiled today in DC pic.twitter.com/ChoJQyTnvh — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) July 20, 2022

Photos of the 18 people on the mural were provided by loved ones in the Bring Our Families Home campaign. The non-profit is dedicated to returning 64 known hostages from overseas back to the United States.

Campbell designed the black and white mural and said he’s acting as a team leader. He says it took eight hours to construct.

This is a developing story.