Massive Brittney Griner Mural Revealed, Features 17 Other Americans Detained Abroad

An artist named Isaac Campbell has put up a 15-foot tall mural of Brittney Griner and other “wrongfully detained “Americans in Washington D.C.
Photos of the 18 people on the mural were provided by loved ones in the Bring Our Families Home campaign. The non-profit is dedicated to returning 64 known hostages from overseas back to the United States.
Campbell designed the black and white mural and said he’s acting as a team leader. He says it took eight hours to construct.
This is a developing story.