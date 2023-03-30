Massive Exit Fee Revealed for LIV Golfers Hoping to Return to PGA Tour

Those who play on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit are going to have a hard time getting out of their contracts if they seek a return to the PGA Tour in the future.

Per Alex Miceli of Sports Illustrated, if a LIV Golf player wants to break their contract, the penalty is two-four times their signing bonus to break the agreement.

“None want to play a full season on the PGA Tour, which is good because their LIV contracts, while not prohibiting them from playing a full schedule on another tour, does force them to honor their commitment to LIV and if for some reason they wanted to leave LIV, the penalty clause is two, three or four times their signing bonus to break their agreement,” Miceli wrote.

“This penalty clause effectively keeps the players part of the LIV stable until the contract expires after the 2025 season.”

Based on Miceli’s report and the reported $100 million Brooks Koepka received to defect from the PGA Tour, a penalty up to $400 million would be levied against the four-time major winner. Amid rumors of Koepka regretting his decision to join LIV Golf, he set the record straight with Miceli.

I’m fine, I’m satisfied, I’m content with every decision I’ve made,” Koepka said. “… I knew everything I was getting into.”

LIV Golf Ratings Disappoint

LIV Golf kicked off its second season at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mexico last month, recording a Saturday overnight rating of 0.2 on The CW. “World’s Funniest Animals,” which aired on The CW later in the day, garnered more viewers, per Golf Digest.

Despite trotting out a field consisting of past major winners in Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Koepka among others, LIV Golf failed to challenge the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic. The Honda Classic drew a 2.4 rating for Sunday’s Final Round featuring a generally weaker field.

Ratings declined for the second event March 17-19 at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona. According to Kevin Van Valkenburg of No Laying Up, LIV Golf scored a 0.14 overnight rating in 33 markets.

Six-time major winner and former CBS PGA Tour announcer Nick Faldo recently spoke of LIV Golf’s ratings. He was blunt, calling the circuit “meaningless.”

“Their tour is meaningless,” Faldo said, via Golf.com. “It really is. It’s a closed shop… And what gripes me is, it’s not growing the game of golf. That really gets me when they fly across the world, and they suddenly say, oh, we’re growing the game of golf, to a country that’s been playing the game of golf for a 100-plus years.”