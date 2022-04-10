Masters 2022: Watch Scottie Scheffler’s Unforgettable Walk to the 18th Green

Though only 25 years old, Scottie Scheffler has already cemented his name in the sports history books. He failed to capture a victory during his three years on the PGA Tour, but followed the unlucky streak by winning three of five events leading up to the Masters. He’s competed at every major event and never won – until now, that is. Today, Scottie Scheffler became the 86th Masters Champion.

In a video posted to The Masters social media accounts, you can see Scheffler soaking in the walk to the 18th green while the crowd erupted. Though he tipped his hat to the audience, his poker face remained intact. Scheffler’s wife and high school sweetheart, Meredith, on the other hand, was clearly overcome with emotion. She was so filled with pride for her husband, in fact, that she couldn’t help the tears that streamed down her face.

Ahead of his win, Scottie Scheffler had quite an impressive performance. He shot under par in all four rounds at Augusta National, going 3-under on Thursday, 5-under on Friday, 1-under on Saturday and 1-under on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler Earned His First Green Jacket at 2022 Masters Tournament

In just four years, Scottie Scheffler logged a top-10 finish in three of the four majors of the PGA Tour ahead of the 2022 season. The only event in which he didn’t hold a top-10 placement was the Masters. Now, Scheffler has a green jacket to add to his collection of accomplishments.

A dominant run continues.



Scottie Scheffler has won #theMasters!



It’s his fourth win in six starts 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/noDM5Qe1fu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2022

Though he’s had an incredible 2022, Scottie Scheffler’s career didn’t always look so promising. Back in 2020, he held the ranking of only 61st in the world, missing three consecutive cuts. By 2021, however, he had climbed all the way to 12th overall and had three top-10 finishes to his name.

Throughout the year, he rapidly climbed the ranks, starting with 15th after The American Express and ending with 1st following the Dell Technologies Match Play. In just 42 days, Scheffler went from capturing his first win to ranking No. 1 in the world golf rankings.

This meteoric rise is not only impressive, it’s historic. To put that 42 days into perspective, Tiger Woods held the previous record, but it took him six times longer than Scheffler to pull it off. There were 252 days between Woods’ first win and his claim to the title of world’s top golfer. With that in mind, Scottie Scheffler will likely have the record-breaking rise to his name in addition to the green jacket for quite some time.