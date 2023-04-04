The Masters 2023 Concessions Prices Revealed

Augusta National is proving once again that it has the most affordable menu in sports. As practice rounds get underway for The Masters this week, concessions prices for every sandwich, snack item, and beverage was revealed.

While you might have to splurge a bit to secure those tickets to golf‘s most prestigious tournament, the price tag for food doesn’t break the bank. In fact, it’s hard to believe these items are so cheap.

But, that’s part of the charm of Augusta. Always has been and probably always will be. At least we hope. Here’s a look at the prices for every food item available this week for The Masters.

Stream coverage of the 2023 Masters on Paramount+. Watch live!

Breakfast at The Masters

You’re not going to skip the most important meal of the day while wandering around the country’s most prestigious golf course. Augusta offers a few options on the breakfast menu.

All five items are priced at $3 or less:

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee: $2

Chicken Biscuit: $2

Fresh Mixed Fruit: $2

Breakfast Sandwich: $3

Blueberry Muffin: $1.50

Total cost for one of each: $10.50

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Masters Snacky Snacks

If you’re walking around Augusta throughout the day and following the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas or another PGA Tour star, you’ll probably want some sort of snack. At least I’d need one.

The Masters offers a cheap selection of various snacks as part of its concessions. The highest-priced item is the famous Georgia peach ice cream sandwich:

Plain & BBQ Chips: $1.50

Peanuts: $1.50

Cookies: $1.50

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn: $1.50

Southern Cheese Straws: $2

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: $2.50

Total cost for one of each: $10.50

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Augusta National’s Sandwich Options

After breakfast and a few snacks, you’ll probably want to reload with at least a sandwich or two while walking the grounds at Augusta. And with the most expensive bites costing only $3, why not sample a few different options?

It’s essential that everyone tries to pimento cheese sandwich at Augusta. Look, I don’t make the rules.

You may only get one chance to attend The Masters, why not try as much as you can? There’s a good variety too:

Egg Salad Sandwich: $1.50

Pimento Cheese Sandwich: $1.50

Pork BBQ Sandwich: $3

Masters Club Sandwich: $3

Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat: $3

Ham and Cheese on Rye: $3

Classic Chicken: $3

Total cost for one of each: $18

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Grabbing a Drink at Augusta

Finally, we’ve reached the beverage portion of the concessions at Augusta National. Hey, you’ve got to stay hydrated on those occasionally hot spring days in Georgia.

This is the most expensive portion of the menu, but nothing is priced over $6. Maybe other sports venues could take a lesson or two from Augusta:

Soft Drinks: $2

Bottled Water: $2

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea: $2

Crows Nest (Beer): $5

Domestic Beer: $5

Import Beer: $5

White Wine: $6

Total cost for one of each: $27

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Final Cost?

So, here’s the big question: If you want one of everything — just for the hell of it — what’s the final price tag? Don’t worry, we’ve got the math.

Grand total for one of everything: $66