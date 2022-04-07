Masters Tournament’s Famous Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich Removed from Menu: How to Make the Sweet Treat at Home

The 2022 Masters Tournament began earlier today and all your favorite Augusta National traditions are back. Well, all of them except for one. Don’t worry, the green jacket will still go to this year’s tournament champion, and the azaleas scattered around Amen Corner are there as well. Concession stands still have The Masters’ famous $1.50 pimento cheese or egg salad sandwiches available. Plus the $5 beers are still one of the best buys at any pro sporting event around.

However, due to supply chain issues this year, attendees looking for the tournament’s famous Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches are out of luck. The fan-favorite menu item has become a staple for many who are lucky enough to attend the Masters Tournament. It’s unique to say the least since you can only get the dessert sandwich for one week per year, and only at Augusta National. Yet fans will unfortunately have to miss out on the item in 2022.

Due to supply chain issues, the Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich will not be on sale at the Masters this year.



Peach ice cream between 2 sugar cookies.



Yum. pic.twitter.com/Z4wmZ64hw3 — Bryan Smith (@TexasAce0328) April 4, 2022

Who Makes the Masters Tournament Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Sandwich?

As a private club, Augusta National doesn’t reveal much information about the vendors they do business with. Yet we do at least know where the famous Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich comes from. Christie Cookie Co. out of Nashville, Tennessee provides the annual Masters Tournament with the dessert each year.

In fact, Christie Cookie doesn’t even advertise their affiliation with Augusta National. There’s no mention of the peach ice cream sandwiches anywhere on Christie Cookie Co.’s website. But the company usually supplies the golf course with thousands of in dividually wrapped sandwiches that sell for only $2 during the annual event.

Christie Cookie Co. only makes the popular menu item for one week each year, and their recipe isn’t mentioned anywhere on their website either. The ingredients are kept secret between the cookie company and Augusta National. Therefore no one really knows the exact ingredients and measurements, but thankfully many have created a close version of the ice cream sandwich and shared their recipes online.

Since the ice cream sandwich’s absence will surely disappoint many in attendance, we’ve got an alternative for you this year. Here’s how to make a homemade version of the Masters Tournament’s famous Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich.

Now you have a few options… You can go with an extra homemade version and give homemade peach ice cream a whirl, or, if you want the yummy dessert as soon as possible, you can spruce up some storebought vanilla. Even faster – grab a carton of peach ice cream and scoop it onto your favorite sugar cookies.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups of chopped frozen peaches (no need to thaw)

1/3 cup peach jam

Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375° Combine flour and baking soda in a ziplock bag and shake them up Whip butter and both sugars with an electric mixer until fluffy Add egg and vanilla extract to your butter and sugar mixture Set the mixer on low and slowly add flour mixture Use a 1″ cookie scoop to drop even amounts of your mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet Keep cookies around 2″ apart Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar (optional) Bake for 13-15 minutes Remove the pan from the oven and let the cookies rest for a few minutes before transferring to a cooling rack

Now is when the choose your own adventure begins: Either grab peach ice cream (Jeni’s Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam is an absolute delight if you can find it) or grab some vanilla ice cream, peach jam, and chopped frozen peach pieces and get stirring as your cookies bake: