The Masters Broadcasts Won’t Take a Side on LIV vs. PGA Feud

The Masters broadcasts won’t take any sides between LIV and PGA Tour when it comes to certain players. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and CBS Chairman Sean McManus detailed no need to bring up unnecessary drama.

In the most watched golf event of the calendar year, this is surely going to be matchups, perhaps late, between PGA and LIV golfers. Sure, there’s drama between two sides.

However, ESPN and CBS said the companies will broadcast the golf and necessary storylines.

“We’re not going to cover up or hide anything,” McManus said. “As I’ve said often, our job is to cover the golf tournament. We’re not going to show any different treatment for the golfers who have played on the LIV Tour than the other golfer. If there is a pertinent point or something that we feel we should bring up in our coverage Saturday or Sunday or on our other coverage throughout the week, we’re not going to put our heads in the sand.”

While this was the discussion in the golf world since LIV came to be, it reached another boiling point on social media. During the WGC Match Play Championship, a television graphic displayed past champions.

However, the graphic showed no winner from 2020 or ‘17. Granted, 2020 was canceled due to COVID but Dustin Johnson won three years prior. Johnson is on the LIV Tour.

The Masters Won’t Take Sides Between LIV and PGA

“I understand the question and the curiosity about it, but I make zero distinction between anyone,” Van Pelt said of ESPN’s coverage. “It’s an Augusta National Golf Club event. They sent out the invitations. They had the qualification process, and it’s their field. This isn’t a PGA Tour versus LIV Tour conversation at all. It’s who’s the low man at Augusta National, and I can just speak for me personally, that a guy like Cam Smith, the last time we saw him in a major, he played pretty well at St Andrews on the back nine and won a major championship.

“He’s a top-5 player in the world. He was a guest in the Butler Cabin with me last year on Thursday. Had eight birdies, I think he bogeyed a couple coming in, but whatever, he was there with me in the Butler Cabin because he was a storyline.”

The Masters dictates who broadcasts and who’s invited to the event. Safe to say, The Masters and partners won’t take sides between LIV and PGA.

“We’re there to cover whatever storylines there are, and there’s been zero conversation, nor would there be, to exclude someone based on which Tour he played for at all,” Van Pelt said. “It has nothing to do with the Masters. The storylines are the storylines, and we’re there to cover those. I’m certain that that’s the way that Sean [McManus] and sellers and folks from CBS feel.”