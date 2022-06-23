Matt Fitzpatrick Received Congratulatory Text From NBA Legend Michael Jordan After U.S. Open Victory

Have you ever wanted to receive a text message from NBA legend Michael Jordan? Win one of golf‘s four major championships and you might finally get the notification on your phone. Simple enough, right?

After winning the 122nd U.S. Open and his first major title on the PGA Tour, Matt Fitzpatrick unlocked his phone to discover a congratulatory text message from the six-time NBA champion. Seeing the message probably wasn’t quite as thrilling as holding the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday afternoon at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., but it’s still pretty cool.

Fitzpatrick revealed that he received the congratulatory text from Jordan while making an appearance on Barstool’s Fore Play podcast. He was asked if anyone unexpectedly reached out to him after the major win.

“Yeah, I am a member of his golf club down in Florida, he let me in. But Michael Jordan did text me, just saying ‘well done,'” Fitzpatrick said. “So that was – I was pretty blown away by that.”

Becoming US Open champion is major, but getting that congrats text from MJ is unreal. @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/evNZhCKzqw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2022

Receiving that kind of message from one of the greatest sports legends in history had to be one of the most unique moments in Fitzpatrick’s career. Along with winning the U.S. Open, of course.

Fitzpatrick’s win at The Country Club marked the first major victory of his career. He finished the tournament shooting 6-under-par, defeating runners-up Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Shot Heard ‘Round the World

The word “champion” isn’t the only thing that links Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Jordan. They both have a knack for hitting clutch shots. Jordan had plenty during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls and on Sunday, it was Fitzpatrick’s turn.

Taking a one-stroke lead into the 72nd hole of the tournament on Sunday, Fitzpatrick’s tee shot on No. 18 landed in a bunker left of the fairway. The 27-year-old didn’t panic after the disastrous shot.

This bunker shot by Matthew Fitzpatrick on 18 on Sunday essentially ensured his U.S. Open championship.



What a beautiful shot.pic.twitter.com/JvuWsQkKbC — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) June 19, 2022

Instead, Fitzpatrick hit one of the best recovery shots of the tournament, putting the ball within 20 feet of the hole. He two-putted his way to a victory. But even the young golfer says he didn’t expect to hit a shot that well out of the fairway bunker.

“I’ll be brutally honest, I wasn’t really looking forward to that shot,” Fitzpatrick said on Today. “It’s a shot I’ve struggled with all year. When I saw where it was, I wasn’t best pleased, if I’m honest. I was a little bit nervous about it. To pull off the shot that I did, it was – I could probably hit it another 10 times and it wouldn’t work out.”

Sorry @TODAYshow, @MattFitz94 wasn't ready to let go of his trophy just yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/YZfAlLB7ks — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 23, 2022

Jordan made one of the most iconic shots in NBA history in 1989, scoring a game-winning jump-shot over Craig Ehlo to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 3-2 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. That moment is often labeled as the launching point to Jordan’s Hall of Fame career.

Could Fitzpatrick’s fairway bunker shot on the final hole of the U.S. Open have the same effect on the 27-year-old’s future on the PGA Tour?

Michael Jordan Has His Own Golf Club?

Matt Fitzpatrick mentioned in his interview with Fore Play that he’s a member of Michael Jordan’s golf club in Florida. For those that weren’t aware, yes, that is a real thing.

The Grove XXIII is an exclusive golf club located in Hobe Sound, Florida. According to a story from Insider.com in 2021, membership is through invitation-only and there were fewer than 80 members at the time.

Fitzpatrick is one of the lucky few.

While Jordan is known as an avid golfer, it’s far from his only outdoor activity. He also owns a yacht named “Catch 23,” and has participated in Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina each of the past three years. This year, his team caught a 24-pound dolphinfish.