Matt Fitzpatrick Slams Slow Play on the PGA Tour

PGA Tour star Matt Fitzpatrick is the latest to sound off on the slow play taking place among the field of competitors.

Fitzpatrick, winner of this past weekend’s RBC Heritage, told Sky Sports Wednesday that the slow play has gotten well out of hand, though he doesn’t believe anyone is “going to do anything about it.”

“If you’re in a three-ball, in my opinion, you should be round in four hours, four-and-a-half absolute maximum. It’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Golf Channel. “You’re talking five hours and 15 minutes, five-and-a-half hours at some venues, and its truly appalling.

“The problem is this conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one has ever done anything, so I feel it’s almost a waste of time talking about it. I have strong opinions, but no one’s going to do anything about it.”

Fitzpatrick was paired alongside Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay during the final round of the RBC Heritage this past Sunday. The latter spent nearly five minutes contemplating his second shot on the Par-3 No. 14 after his tee shot ended up wedged against a bulkhead. Both Spieth and Fitzpatrick weren’t happy with how long it took Cantlay to make a decision. Fitzpatrick called out the PGA Tour for not doing enough to prevent slow play around the course.

Matt Fitzpatrick Wants PGA Tour to do More About Slow Play

“It’s like hitting your head against a brick wall,” Fitzpatrick said. “No one ever gets penalized. I think the last person to get penalized was the young lad [Guan Tianlang] at The Masters in 2013. I think that tells you enough about where people are at with this. It’s ridiculous really.

“I think it’s a real issue, way more needs to be done. The thing is I really like referees over here, they are great people, but I did not see a single ref all day. There were a few shots we were waiting, and I don’t understand where they are all hiding. It does become frustrating when you are waiting so long.”

The conversation of slow play became a hot topic after the Masters, when Brooks Koepka took aim at the group in front of he and Jon Rahm for holding things up at Augusta National Golf Club.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said. “Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Cantlay defended himself after patrons booed him for playing slow throughout the RBC Heritage.

“Yeah, I’m definitely slower than average – have been my whole career. I definitely take my time. And when I hit my ball on a bulkhead, I’m definitely going to take my time to make sure I make the right decision and try to get the ball back into the right spot.”