Matt Ryan’s Wife Takes Hilarious Shot at Colts’ Humiliating Loss to Vikings

It’s not just the outsiders who are mocking the Indianapolis Colts’ humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Matt Ryan’s wife is even taking a shot at the team’s performance from the weekend.

In case you haven’t heard by now, the Vikings overcame a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Colts 39-36 in overtime. It was the largest comeback in the history of the NFL … and another blemish in a forgettable season for Indianapolis.

The comeback was all anyone wanted to talk about this weekend. Well, at least until the World Cup final. A ridiculous game between France and Argentina sent Twitter into a tizzy, occupying most of the sports world on Sunday morning.

That’s when Ryan’s wife, Sarah, decided to fire off her tweet.

“What an incredible game between Argentina and France!” she wrote. “Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday.”

Well, Sarah tried her best to detract from the 33-point comeback, but to no avail. The World Cup match might be the biggest talking point, but nobody forgot what happened in Minnesota Sunday.

Still, it’s pretty cool to see a quarterback’s wife have some fun on social media, even in the worst of times. Twitter could use more of that kind of humor.

Rex Ryan Rips Colts, Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan

Sarah Ryan tried to make a joke to cover up the Colts’ embarrassing blunder on Saturday. Former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan went a different route.

The former head coach sounded off on the Colts, interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan.

“Epic fail by the Colts right here,” Ryan said. “A team that gave up in the fourth quarter the game before against the Dallas Cowboys. And now you’ve got this performance right here. Don’t sit back and say, ‘That could happen to anybody.’ No it can’t. It’s impossible. It’s never happened in the history of the game.

“How about we have some idea how to close a game out? This was absolutely an embarrassment for this franchise, and they’ve had some bad moments this year, but this is absolutely atrocious.”

The ugliest part for the Matt Ryan family? He’s now been on the losing side of the biggest comeback in NFL history and the largest comeback in Super Bowl history — when the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

Matt Ryan has had a really solid NFL career. Those are two blemishes he’ll never escape, though.