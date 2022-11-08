Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Getting Involved With Jeff Bezos’ Bid for Washington Commanders

Matthew McConaughey already owns a piece of one sports franchise. Now the actor may join Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and rapper/business mogul Jay Z for a bigger NFL prize.

The New York Post reported Monday that McConaughey is joining the ownership group topped by Bezos and Jay Z in an attempt to buy the Washington Commanders. The Post got the info from a source the news site didn’t identify.

“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back,” the source told the Post. “They support his foundation and he’s good pals with Dan Snyder — he and [wife Camilla Alves] were on Dan’s yacht over the Super Bowl last year.”

It all depends on whether owner Dan Snyder sells the Commanders. Snyder has hired Bank of America to put together details for a potential sale. Reports this weekend suggested that NFL owners believe he will put the team on the market, with the sale finalized by the NFL owners meeting next March. It could command a price of as much as $7 billion. Any ownership group buying the team also would inherit FedEx Field. But the Commanders likely will need to build a new stadium.

You can find Matthew McConaughey decked out in green and cheering on Austin FC. He’s part of the ownership group of the MLS franchise. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey Has Cheered for Washington Since He Was a Kid

Matthew McConaughey already is part of the ownership group of his hometown Austin FC, a second-year franchise in the MLS. The team reached the semifinals of this year’s MLS playoffs. And the actor already is a huge sports fan. He attends home football games of his beloved Texas Longhorns. And he’s part of the ownership group for the $375 million Moody Center, which is the new home for the Longhorn men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Although McConaughey is a native Texan, the Post says he’s always been a big fan of Washington, dating back to when they were known as the Redskins. McConaughey, in fact, is such a vocal fan that he made sure to attend the last game ever at RFK Stadium, the long-time Redskins home. Then he was in the stands for the first game at Jack Kent Cooke Stadium and then the first game when it was FedEx Field.

McConaughey even likes to use “we” in interviews discussing the Washington football team. The Bezos-Jay Z ownership group isn’t the only one vying for Washington. Byron Allen, the former comedian and TV host turned media entrepreneur, also is preparing a bid.