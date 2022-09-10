matthew-mcconaughey-speaks-out-after-texas-narrowly-falls-to-alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador.

While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.

For decades, McConaughey has been known to grace the sidelines at home games of the Texas Longhorn football team. A huge college football fan and an even bigger Longhorn fan, the actor helps put a national spotlight on a program that is already one of the most prominent in college sports.

After Saturday’s tough one-point loss to the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, McConaughey had some words of hope and inspiration for the Longhorn faithful.

we played some great football today – a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight – the future of @TexasFootball looks bright – we are on our way – horns up and hearts high #hookem — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 10, 2022

“We played some great football today,” the tweet reads. “A total TEAM effort and true Texas fight – the future of @TexasFootball looks bright – we are on our way- horns up and hearts high #hookem.”

The Texas titan shared a touching tribute to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of College GameDay. The star was also seen roaming the sidelines of the Longhorns as he frequently does.

Many Texas fans and other Twitter users responded to Matthew McConaughey’s thoughtful message to the Texas fan base.

“Welcome to the SEC,” one fan wrote. “Gonna be fun.” Another said, “Amen Brother Matthew!”

However, it seems some Longhorn fans were still displeased with how the events of the game panned out. “Heard that same speech too many times already,” they wrote. “It’s time to WIN now! #HookEm.”

Texas Narrowly Loses to Alabama at Home by Score of 20-19

The game didn’t go how national experts predicted, who thought the Tide would handily defeat the Longhorns. Only Texas fans in attendance like Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Durant, and Vince Young would have predicted the game would come down to the wire.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn booted a field goal through the uprights with 1:29 left, giving the team a 19-17 lead. However, the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped with a victory after Bryce Young marched down the field and kicker Will Reichard hit a 32-yarder with 10 seconds left.

The final score of the contest was 20-19.

Backup Texas quarterback Hudson Card was 13/21 for 128 passing yards in relief of starting QB Quinn Ewers. Ewers went down with an injury early in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury surely gave Texas fans flashbacks from their 2009-10 National Championship matchup with Alabama, where Marcell Dareus tackled Colt McCoy and knocked him out of the game.

Star running back Bijan Robinson plunged away for 57 on 21 carries. The team totaled 79 yards rushing on the day.

However, Heisman winner Bryce Young showed the country why he’s one of college football’s most renowned players. The signal-caller finished the afternoon throwing 27/39 and 214 yards. He also tossed a touchdown in the Tide’s narrow victory.