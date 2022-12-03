Matthew McConaughey Surprises USA Soccer Fans with World Cup Tickets

A few United States soccer fans will be attending Saturday’s game against The Netherlands, courtesy of Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood star surprised a trio of fans who are already in Qatar supporting the team.

Three United States soccer fans were representing the Austin FC colors while attending the World Cup in Qatar. McConaughey was a huge fan of their support, and was able to chat with them for a few minutes.

McConaughey then asked the three fans if they had tickets for Saturday’s game. Their plan — at least initially — was to wake up early and try to find some before the start of the contest. That’s when the Hollywood star revealed his plans.

Our MOC @McConaughey decided to surprise the Austin FC fans representing the VERDE & Black in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/CgAq7mAp56 — Austin FC (@AustinFC) December 2, 2022

“Tell ya what,” McConaughey said. “Why don’t y’all party tonight, sleep in, because Austin FC’s got tickets for you, all three to the game, how about that?”

McConaughey joined the Austin FC’s ownership group in 2019. So, to see fans wearing his team’s colors while at the World Cup meant something special. He showed his gratitude in an awesome way.

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands World Cup

The United States advanced to the Round of 16 in the World Cup and will have a huge game against The Netherlands on Saturday. Here’s how you can tune in:

Matchup: USA vs. Netherlands

USA vs. Netherlands Start time: 9 AM CT

9 AM CT Location: Khalifa International Stadium (Qatar)

Khalifa International Stadium (Qatar) TV: FOX

Although soccer hasn’t always been the most popular sport in America, there’s been an increased level of intrigue during the 2022 World Cup. According to FOX, ratings increased 10 percent from 2014, the last time the U.S. competed in the event.

With the U.S. competing in the Round of 16 over the weekend, that trend will likely continue.