Matthew Stafford Expects Los Angeles Rams To Go ‘Above and Beyond’ Last Year’s Super Bowl Run

There’s no higher achievement in the NFL than winning the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams can’t aim for a more successful year in 2022, though.

Stafford (kind of) channeled his inner Buzz Lightyear in an interview with Behind The Grind. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback believes with a full year under his belt with the organization, the team is capable of going “above and beyond” last year’s accomplishments.

“At this point in the year last season, I think to myself what I knew about this team and this offense, and it’s just so small in comparison to what I know and understand now,” Stafford said, per TheRams.com. “So that gives me great comfort in the fact that we can go above and beyond what we did last year.”

Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 regular season record in his first season in L.A. He threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns —- tying a career-best — with 17 interceptions. The veteran quarterback’s numbers might’ve been even more impressive in the postseason, racking up 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with a 70 percent completion rate on the way to a Lombardi Trophy.

Now, he feels even more comfortable in the offense and is even more confident in a return trip to the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean it will come easy, though.

“Biggest lesson I learned from last season, I think, is it’s never easy,” Stafford said. “People see the end product, they see us hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but it was a struggle.”

Matthew Stafford Has a Quality Receiving Corps

Not only is Matthew Stafford more comfortable in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense entering 2022, but he’ll have some pretty good receivers to throw to this season. That makes a pretty big difference for any quarterback.

Stafford won’t have a Calvin Johnson like he did earlier in his career with the Detroit Lions, but the Rams re-signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension and brought in Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears. While he’s still a free agent, Odell Beckham Jr. could also be returning to Los Angeles. Throw Van Jefferson in the mix and that would be four quality targets in the passing attack.

Kupp and Jefferson were the top two targets for the Rams in 2021, combining for 2,7409 yards and 22 touchdowns. Beckham had 288 yards and two touchdown catches in the postseason before sustaining an ACL injury in the Super Bowl. Robinson is a nine-year NFL veteran with over 6,400 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns.

If all four of those guys are in the same room, it’s even easier to understand why Stafford has sky-high expectations for the Rams this season.