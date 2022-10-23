Matthew Stafford Speaks on Possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Rams

The door remains wide open for NFL free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the Los Angeles Rams this season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford would be in favor of seeing Beckham Jr. back in blue and gold. He told TMZ Sports this week that he would be overjoyed if it happened.

“That’s my guy!” Stafford said while shopping with his wife, Kelly. “I keep in contact with him. I know he’s been trying to get healthy. We’ll see what happens.”

Beckham Jr., 29, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL in the first half of the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The three-time Pro Bowler has been rehabbing the injury with hopes of signing with a team in time to play in the second half of the 2022 season.

That team could very well be the Rams, who have remained in contact with Beckham Jr. and could use another receiver. The dropoff from Cooper Kupp to Rams’ next leading receiver has been substantial. Ben Skowronek’s 23 receptions for 221 yards are well off the pace of Kupp’s 56 receptions for 607 yards. Allen Robinson, who inked a three-year, $46.5 million deal this offseason to be Beckham Jr.’s replacement, has been a disappointment. Robinson has just 17 catches for 170 yards this season.

Coming over in a midseason trade from the Cleveland Browns, Beckham Jr. was key to the Rams’ success last season. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Rams Have Competition in Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

There are other teams out there that have interest in signing Beckham Jr. One of those teams could be the Kansas City Chiefs, who are still trying to replace the production of Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City media asked head coach Andy Reid Friday of the possibility of the team signing Beckham Jr. Reid declined to get into details, but called him a “good football player.”

“I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “… He’s a heck of a football player, that I can tell you. I don’t know where he is, you know, as far as his rehab goes and that whole deal. Brett’s always maneuvering, so he keeps his eyes open on everything. But in my position, I’m tunneled in on what I’m doing and trying to get the team ready to play with the guys we got. But I’m not going to slight him — he’s a good football player.”