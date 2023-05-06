Hours before the running of the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, two horses were co-favorites to win. That was until Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale stepped to the betting window.

McIngvale is known for his gaudy bets on high-profile sports events, from the World Series to the Super Bowl. And on Saturday he showed us in real time how a big bet can change the entire market for a race.

While NBC’s Steve Kornacki broke down the odds, McIngvale stood in the background, placing a $1.2 million bet.

.@SteveKornacki explains why Angel Of Empire will become the #KyDerby favorite after Mattress Mack places a $1.2 million wager on the horse. 💰 pic.twitter.com/b52ou2VvPL — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2023

Prior to McIngvale’s massive gamble, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice were co-favorites with 9-to-2 odds. After McIngvale placed his money on Angel of Empire, it became the lone favorite to win the Kentucky Derby with 4-to-1 odds. He stood to win many millions, either way.

If nothing else, McIngvale and his wager showed how betting odds are often influenced as much by the bets themselves as they are the potential outcomes. McIngvale did this all while sporting a Secretariat-themed suit jacket.

Unfortunately for McIngvale, Angel of Empire finished third. It looked disastrous early for Angel of Empire, running around the back of the pack. But by the final stretch, the horse was making a furious charge up the outside.

Still it was too little, too late, for Angel of Empire and McIngvale as Mage took the victory at the Kentucky Derby.

Mattress Mack is no stranger to big bets and big losses

McIngvale, known for placing monster bets on his favorite teams, did so once again for March Madness — put down $4.05 million on Houston to be the team to cut down the nets in the National Championship game. And when the No. 1 seeded Cougars took on No. 5 Miami in the Sweet 16, McIngvale decided to up the ante. Before tip-off, McIngvale put another $100,000 down on a Houston-Texas parlay.

“I’m rooting hard for my Coogs and the Longhorns too!” McIngvale wrote on Twitter. “In fact, I put my money where my mouth is and bet on both to win tonight, setting them up for a matchup against each other in the Elite 8! Go Coogs! Hook ‘em Horns!”

All that did, in the end, was increase the amount in which he lost. Miami dominated Houston, 89-75, to advance to the Elite Eight. In total, Mattress Mack lost $4.15 million. Had Houston ran the table, the 72-year-old would have been $35 million richer.