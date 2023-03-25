Mattress Mack Makes Massive Bet For 2023 World Series Winner

Mattress Mack is at it again.

The furniture mogul and well-known sports gambler has placed another big-time wager on the World Series. Naturally, he’s rolling with the Houston Astros. He got them at 6/1 odds on a whopping $1.9 million wager at Caesars Palace. That lands a potential payout of $11.4 million.

Of course, he announced the bet in a Houston Cougars jacket. But he also announced a deal for anyone who comes in to his Gallery Furniture store. Anyone who buys $5,000 worth of furniture or mattresses will get those purchases for “FREE FREE FREE” if the Astros manage to win the World Series.

Once again, I am backing our Houston @Astros to win it all! $1.9M at 6-to-1, and I want you to win big with me! Buy $5,000+ of furniture or mattresses, even discounted items, and if the Astros win it all again in 2023 your purchase is FREE FREE FREE! pic.twitter.com/Q9waSBwZ5w — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) March 25, 2023

It turns out Mattress Mack got in on the Astros at a good time. According to VegasInsider, Caesars’ odds for Houston to win the World Series have already moved to +400. The Astros are the favorites to win it all once again, while the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are right behind at +750 and +800, respectively.

If it happens, Mattress Mack could find himself with another massive payday thanks to the Astros. He bet on them to win the 2022 World Series and won $75 million after betting a total of $10 million. He’s hoping to have the same fate as his team sets out to repeat.

One thing’s for sure, though. Mattress Mack will probably want more luck betting on baseball than he did on the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

He bet $4.05 million on Houston to win the NCAA Tournament, but the Cougars’ season came to an end against Miami Friday night. But as a Texas native — and even despite his Houston fandom — Mattress Mack also put $100,000 on a Houston and Texas parlay. Even though the Longhorns won their game, the damage was done.

“I’m rooting hard for my Coogs and the Longhorns too!” Mattress Mack wrote on Twitter. “In fact, I put my money where my mouth is and bet on both to win tonight, setting them up for a matchup against each other in the Elite 8! Go Coogs! Hook ‘em Horns!”

It’s not the first time this year Mattress Mack has lost a lot on college sports. He placed more than $3 million in bets on TCU to win the national championship in January. Of course, the Horned Frogs were blown out by Georgia 65-7. As if it wasn’t bad enough, it hit Mattress Mack’s wallet pretty hard, as well.