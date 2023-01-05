Mattress Mack Places Over $3 Million in Bets on TCU to Defeat Georgia in CFB Playoff

Jim McIngvale, popularly known as “Mattress Mack,” has placed over $3 million in bets on TCU to upset Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game next Monday.

Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, Mack has placed $2.13 million on the TCU moneyline. In addition, he placed a $500,000 bet at Caesars at a +400 price, a $1.5 million at +370 at DraftKings and a $130,000 wager at +380 at WynnBet.

If the Horned Frogs win their third championship and first since 1938, Mattress Mack will be $8 million richer. Mattress Mack told the outlet that the +450 moneyline was too good to pass up.

“I woke up and saw Georgia beat Ohio State and then saw the TCU moneyline was like +450 and thought that was crazy,” Mattress Mack said.

Mattress Mack is the Winningest Sports Gambler of All-Time

McIngvale, 71, is the owner of the Gallery Furniture retail chain in Houston, Texas. He’s become known on a national stage for his bets — most notably on the Houston Astros in MLB. He became the biggest winner in sports gambling history in November when the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series. McIngvale took home $75 million after betting a total of $10 million. He earned the bulk of his winnings from Caesars, who paid him $30 million.

“What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet,” said Ken Fuchs, COO of Caesars Digital. “While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly and Atlantic City. And to Mack — we tip our Astros cap — and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets… both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic.”

He doesn’t pocket the full earnings, rather he uses the winnings to pay off promotions at his stores. According to Rovell, this time around, he’s giving customers two times their money back if they spend more than $3,000 on mattresses between now and game time.