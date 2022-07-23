Mattress Mack Unloads Monster World Series Bet

Mattress Mack boasts a $300 million net worth. The pseudonym belongs to Jim McIngvale, 71, and the money stems from his ownership of the popular chain Gallery Furniture. But Mack keeps a certain character relevance thanks to his sports gambling habits. A lifelong Houston Astros fan, Mattress Mack is cementing his belief in his favorite MLB club’s October odds.

MATTRESS MACK FLEW TO VEGAS AT 2AM TO PLACE TWO MILLION DOLLARS MORE ON THE ASTROS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FOVcnDQ2uu — br_betting (@br_betting) July 23, 2022

It takes commitment to lay down any sort of wager during any time of the day. However, Mattress Mack takes commitment to a whole different level, flying to Las Vegas to bet 0.6% of his worth at 2 AM. Luckily for the eccentric millionaire, his Houston Astros possess the third best odds in baseball to win the Fall classic.

Reigning dominance from the AL West, the Astros have won the division four of the last five years. A brief dip in prominence in the COVID-shortened season still saw the garbage-can banging club fall just one win shy of a World Series appearance. Clearing house in prominent roles thanks to bans handed down from Major League Baseball, an expected drop in production never came.

Replacing stars like Carlos Correa and George Springer along the way still hasn’t created the inevitable blow. Dusty Baker, 72, became the second-oldest manager in the league’s history to reach World Series. A loss in six games to the Atlanta Braves last season doesn’t appear to deter the grit of this team. Thirty games above .500 – 11 games ahead of the second-place Mariners – Mattress Mack’s gamble certainly has merit.

Mattress Mack’s Gambling Guarantee is… Something

The $2 million bet on the Astros could yield a $10.6 million return based on Houston’s +550 odds. But the 2 AM is far from his zaniest effort. Mack is $6 million deep on the Astros in 2022 already. With two previous wagers – $3 million at 10-1 odds, and another $1 million at 12-1 – the 71-year-old stands to make more than $50 million if Houston wins it all.

In the event his dreams come true, Mack plans to refund any purchase of a mattress at Gallery Furniture over $3,000 during a special store promotion. However, this season provide a slight twist to the guarantee; Mack plans to add an addition $3,000 bonus on top of the already hefty refund.

So if you’re in dire need of a new mattress, but want something quality for a bargain, pray the Houston Astros raise the Commissioner’s Trophy this November.