Meet Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher met before Burrow became a household name as quarterback of LSU and the NFL‘s Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow and Holzmacher met while both were students at Ohio State University. While Burrow later transferred to LSU before Holzmacher graduated, they continued dating despite being long distance.

While Holzmacher was still at OSU, she posted a posted a photo of her and Burrow celebrating an LSU during the Tigers’ 2019 title run. She captioned the post: “when you fangirl over your own boyfriend.”

2019 was an incredible season for Joe Burrow. By the end of the season, Burrow had thrown for 60 touchdowns, which at the time was the FBS record for passing touchdowns in a single-season. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy award and catapulted the LSU Tigers to the National Championship Game.

In the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson, Burrow threw for 463 yards with six total touchdowns, five of them passing touchdowns. His efforts helped to lead LSU to a 42–25 victory. Burrow was named the game’s offensive MVP.

Burrow was then selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. At the time, Olivia Holzmacher posted on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. She wrote, “Thankful to be by your side Joe … so excited for what the future holds.”

However, while the pair remains fairly private about their relationship, we still have plenty of information on the star quarterback’s girlfriend.

Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Linked to QB Since 2017

Apparently, the pair started dating back in August of 2017, when she posted a photo of the couple cuddling while students at OSU.

“10/10 … 1 being the best,” she captioned the photo.

When Burrow transferred to LSU, Holzmacher stayed back at Ohio State and studied data analytics and social sciences. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and held a leadership role in the organization. She graduated in 2019, the same year Burrow’s on-field success rocketed him to superstardom.

According to her LinkedIn, Holzmacher works as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger.

On her page, she describes her role as building dashboards for Kroger’s e-commerce pickup and delivery services. She includes that she provides “insight to operational metrics and customer experiences.”

It also seems that she’s always been a football fan even before meeting Joe Burrow. In 2015, she posted a photo at Lambeau Field with the caption, “Go pack go,” cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

That same year, she posted a photo of herself and a friend in Buckeyes gear: “Almost that time of year,” she wrote.

Olivia Holzmacher has previously posted photos of herself wearing Burrow’s No. 9 jersey. During Super Bowl weekend, she shared a pic from SoFi Stadium wearing Bengals’ colors. “Super Bowl LVI. Such an experience this weekend. Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati,” she wrote.