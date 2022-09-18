Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife

Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.

Lauryn’s 2017 Posts Make The Couple “Instagram Official”

Cooper Rush joined the Cowboys back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. It was at that same time that Lauryn began sharing bits and pieces of their life as a new couple, per the New York Post. One of these early photos features the couple smiling at the camera as they relax in Northern Michigan.

“Thought this was cute,” Lauryn writes in the Insta post. “Might delete later tho Idk,” she quips.

And then just a short two years later the couple shared some big news on Instagram as Cooper Rush popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. Although, Lauryn writes in the post that she would have said “yes” even on the first day that the couple first met.

“I would have said yes the first day I met you,” Lauryn’s touching Insta post reads as the couple announces the engagement.

“Cooper Robert Rush, you are the love of my life,” she adds in her moving July 2019 message to the footballer.

“[And] I cannot wait to spend forever with you,” she continues. “I cant stop smiling. You are more than I could ever hoped and prayed for to find in a partner and a man.”

Lauryn finishes her message by saying she is the “luckiest girl in the world” alongside a crying face emoji, a red heart, and a diamond ring emoji.

A Big Year In The Rush Household

In the spring of 2020, the Cowboys announced they had waived Cooper Rush after signing former Bengals QB Andy Dalton. Cooper was then claimed off waivers by the Giants. The team’s offensive coordinator was none other than Cooper’s former head coach Jason Garrett.

That same year, Cooper and Lauryn finally tied the knot in June. The couple exchanged vows in a gorgeous and intimate ceremony back in Chicago.

And, before long the couple was growing their home team when they announced the impending arrival of their first child. In the touching Insta post, Lauryn who works as a domestic engineer as well as a holistic health coach shared the couple’s excitement over the new bundle of joy. Ayla Patricia was born in the spring of 2021.

Lauryn and Ayla Are Cooper Rush’s Biggest Cheerleaders

When Cooper Rush hit the field with the Cowboys earlier this month his ladies were the first to cheer the QB on. Lauryn was right there looking stunning in the AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys took on the Buccaneers during the September 11 season opener.

“A moment for the boots,” she writes on the Insta post as she shows off her gorgeous fit featuring thigh-high sparkle boots, a dark tank top, and some killer denim cutoff shorts.