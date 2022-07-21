Megan Rapinoe Acknowledges Brittney Griner During ESPYs: ‘We’re Doing Every Single Thing to Get Her Out’

Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is the latest celebrity to speak out about Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia, acknowledging the WNBA star during Wednesday night’s ESPYs. She’s hopeful that Griner can soon return to the United States.

Rapinoe took two minutes during the show to acknowledge Griner during ESPN’s awards ceremony. Russian Authorities arrested Griner after locating two vape pens filled with hashish oil at an airport in Moscow.

“BG deserves to be free. She’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said. “Every time we see her face, every time we say her name … it puts pressure on everybody. It puts pressure on the administration, it puts pressure on Russia, it puts pressure on Putin. It let’s BG know we love her, we miss her and that we’re thinking about her all the time. We’re doing every single thing we can to get her out. That’s honestly the most important thing.”

"We love her. … We miss her. … We're doing every single thing we can to get her out."



Griner has been detained in Russia for four months. She could face up to 10 years in prison in the country.

Rapinoe joins a list of sports stars and celebrities to comment on Griner’s situation. Others include LeBron James, Curt Schilling and Joe Rogan, among many more.

Joe Rogan Shows Support for Brittney Griner

Earlier this week, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan expressed his support for Brittney Griner. He also believes Russia should set the WNBA star free.

Rogan didn’t hold back on his thoughts of Russia during a recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“F—, that’s horrible,” Rogan said on Griner’s situation, per BroBible.com. “It’s over nothing — it’s like she’s the clearest form of a political prisoner. It’s a publicity thing they’re showing their big d—. Like f— you, we’ll just keep your girl and lock her up in a cage, f— you.”

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling is one of the few with a different take. He didn’t show much support at all for Griner in a post on Twitter.

“I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand “OBEY THE F—ING LAW”, why is that such a challenge?” Schilling wrote. “And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country’s laws?”