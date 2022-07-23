megan-rapinoe-posts-tongue-out-selfie-during-the-espys

Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe didn’t shy away from the cameras or the big stage during ESPN‘s ESPYs this year.

Rapinoe’s biggest moment during this year’s award show came when she showed support for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently detained in Russia. She took two minutes to talk about Griner’s detainment, calling her a “political prisoner.”

While that was one of the bigger moments from the award show, another image of the soccer star went viral. A selfie with her tongue out during the awards show made its way across the Twitter-sphere.

Is it weird for that kind of selfie to go viral? Or for there to be a story about it? Well, yes. But Rapinoe also drew plenty of attention to herself during the ESPYs for several reasons — this was just another.

Rapinoe also gave cameras the double-middle-finger treatment during the ESPYs on Wednesday. And — as you might’ve guessed — is another moment that went viral.

For Rapinoe, the ESPYs proved to be an eventful night.

As mentioned earlier, Megan Rapinoe initially received major attention for her comments on Brittney Griner. She made a plea for her freedom while on the big stage on Wednesday.

“BG deserves to be free. She’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” she said during the ESPN event. “Every time we see her face, every time we say her name, every time it’s on social media, every time we say it in interviews. It puts pressure on everybody – the administration, Russia, Putin. It lets BG know we love her, we miss her and that we’re thinking about her all the time. We’re doing every single thing we can to get her out. That’s honestly the most important thing.”

—Megan Rapinoe took a moment to acknowledge Brittney Griner at the ESPYS pic.twitter.com/5JDFj74bLS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2022

Some agreed with Rapinoe. Others did not. One way or another, the soccer star’s comments resulted in some major conversation on social media.

“I don’t love her or, miss her,” one social media individual said. “However, we should try to get Americans held by hostile countries back home.”

“The fact that this story isn’t in the media every day blows my mind. Bring Brittney home,” someone tweeted.

Whether it was her comments on Griner, a double-middle-finger to the cameras or a tongue-out selfie, Rapinoe stole the show.