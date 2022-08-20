Report: Megan Rapinoe Urged President Joe Biden to Bring Brittney Griner Home During Medal of Freedom Call

When Megan Rapinoe received a call from President Joe Biden about receiving the Medal of Freedom, the U.S. women’s soccer star took the opportunity to put in a request. She wanted more to be done in the efforts to bring Brittney Griner back to America.

That’s according to Politico.com, which reported that Rapinoe urged Biden to “do more” to ensure Griner’s release from Russia. The WNBA player was recently found guilty for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis at a Russian airport. Griner will serve a 9 1/2-year prison sentence, unless the United States and Russia reach an agreement.

Per the report, Biden assured Rapinoe that national security continues to explore every avenue possible to bring Griner home. The White House has not responded to multiple requests for questions.

Rapinoe received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden in July. It is the highest honor an American civilian can receive. The soccer star was among 17 recipients.

When a Russian court found Griner guilty, Biden released a statement.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” the statement read. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

Megan Rapinoe Calls for Brittney Griner’s Release at ESPYs

Megan Rapinoe has been consistent in her message to bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. During this year’s ESPY’s ceremony, the soccer star talked about the WNBA player’s wrongful detainment.

“BG deserves to be free. She’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said. “Every time we see her face, every time we say her name … it puts pressure on everybody.

“It puts pressure on the administration, it puts pressure on Russia, it puts pressure on Putin. It let’s BG know we love her, we miss her and that we’re thinking about her all the time. We’re doing every single thing we can to get her out. That’s honestly the most important thing.”