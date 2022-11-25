Melvin Gordon Posts O.J. Simpson Meme After Getting Released by Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon wanted to have one last laugh after getting released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. He used an O.J. Simpson meme to get his point across.

Gordon shared the image to his Instagram story, which was then shared by DNVR.com’s Zac Stevens on Twitter. The running back superimposed his face into a photo of the infamous June 17, 1994 chase involving Simpson in a Ford Bronco.

“Hahaha. Boy, y’all fans was hell. lmfaooo,” Gordon wrote in the caption of the post. “Thank y’all too, Broncos country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”

Melvin Gordon’s farewell post to Broncos Country via his IG: pic.twitter.com/z8YES9wR1l — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 22, 2022

Some fans didn’t quite get the humor in Gordon’s tweet and continued roasting the running back.

“Hope he holds onto the wheel better than he holds onto the football,” one fan said on Twitter. Another chimed in by saying, “Dude even fumbles memes. Not surprised.”

Gordon was the team’s leading rusher statistically this season, totaling 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 attempts. The 29-year-old running back is in his eighth year in the NFL.

Denver Broncos Booed in Melvin Gordon’s Last Game

Things have been… ugly in Denver this season. Despite landing quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos have had no success offensively. It extends further than just the struggles from Melvin Gordon, too.

The Broncos were booed on their home turf on Sunday during a 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans voiced their displeasure toward the team when the Raiders blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

It proved to be a big play in the game and might’ve cost the Broncos the game. The loss dropped Denver to 3-7 on the season, a long way from those playoff aspirations that hovered around the team before the 2022 campaign kicked off.

In his final game with the Broncos, Gordon toted the ball eight times for 31 yards and fumbled once. He also had five catches for 39 yards.