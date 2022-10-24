WATCH: Members of Undefeated 1972 Dolphins Join Captains for Sunday Night Football Coin Toss

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are in the house. Members of the last team to finish a season undefeated and win a Super Bowl in the NFL made the trip to Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

Four members of the league’s last perfect team made the walk to midfield for the pre-game coin toss, hoping to bring some good luck to the Dolphins. The players to serve as honorary captains were Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield.

This season marks the 50-year anniversary of Miami’s impressive season.

The 1972 Dolphins, coached by Don Shula, finished the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record. They then defeated Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Washington in the postseason on the way to a Super Bowl title.

In 2006, the New England Patriots came close to matching the impressive feat. Tom Brady led the Pats to a perfect 16-0 regular season and the team made a trip to the Super Bowl. However, the fell to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII 17-14, coming up just short.

Tua Tagovailoa Also Returns to the Field

The 1972 Dolphins aren’t the only ones making a return to the field on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, was back under center for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa was cleared to return to the field after suffering a concussion in a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. This marks his first game back since the injury.

While many thought Tagovailoa should sit out the remainder of the season because of the serious nature of the injury, the quarterback defended his return.

“We only have a short span of our prime time if you will, of our prime,” Tagovailoa told ESPN. “It’s not long, and you know, I wanna do good by everyone in this organization.”