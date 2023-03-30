After being caught on camera punching an opposing player during Memphis’ loss to Bowling Green State in the round of 32 in the Women’s NIT, Jamirah Shutes has pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from the incident, according to multiple reports.

Shutes was charged after the below video came out of her in an altercation with the Bowling Green player during the handshake line. As you can and will see, Shutes administers a nasty jab to the Bowling Green player, who crumples to the ground next to the scorer’s table. It’s a pretty violent knockdown and you can see why assault charges were brought on by the Bowling Green University Police after the attack on one of their own.

Here’s the clip:

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately.



Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Memphis releases oddly-worded statement

In the aftermath of this whole episode, Memphis released a statement, which read:

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate. And certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes.”

But here’s the interesting part:

“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities. And we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

Look at that first sentence. Because Shutes punched the opposing player after the final horn, jurisdiction falls with the local authorities. That’s an odd bit of wording. What if Shutes had just hauled off and hit the girl in the third quarter? Would jurisdiction then not fall in the hands of local authorities since it happened during the game? Instead, the referees would just handle the situation…because that’s what this statement seems to suggest. If the assault happened during the game, punishment lies in the hands of college basketball referees. But since the assault occurred after the game ended, punishment lies in the hands of the local police.

A word to the wise for future college hoops players: if you’re going to attack an opposing player, do it during the game, not after. If you punch another player during the game, you’ll probably be kicked out and suspended. But if you feed a knuckle sandwich to a rival in the handshake line, you’re apparently headed to court!

What a strange situation with this Memphis basketball player facing actual charges for an incident that occurred as part of a college hoops game. You just don’t see that very often.