Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Gifts Young Fan Game-Worn Jersey, Sneakers After Her Autographed Ball Was Stolen

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been winning on and off the court this season. Morant truly epitomized that on Wednesday night in their game versus the San Antonio Spurs. On the court, Morant took care of business and dominated, scoring an impressive 38 points and helping lead the Grizzlies to a 135-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. But off the court, he may have made an even bigger impact.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Memphis Grizzlies fan, was at a previous game where she had signed basketball stolen from her after she laid it down and attempted to get Morant’s attention. This got back to Morant and didn’t sit well with him, so he took matters into his own hands.

Morant righted the wrongs of the basketball thief, offering Hughes and her family courtside seats. He also gifted them with his game-worn shoes and jersey after the game. He signed the rare pair of his signature Ja 1 Nike shoes and the jersey, creating an unforgettable memory for Hughes.

“I was trying to get in contact with the fam, I reached out and offered them two of the courtside seats that I give to my fam and told them after the game I would give my jersey and shoes,” Morant said. “Definitely a good feeling to have them there supporting us and see that smile on their face at the end.”

More on Morant

Yet again, Morant has been a force to be reckoned with this season for the Grizzlies. His 27.2 points per game ranks 10th in the NBA, as he’s been the engine of Memphis’ offensive attack. He’s also been distributing, as his 7.9 assists per game are the most he’s averaged in his career. And his assist average ranks even higher than his points amongst players ranking No. 6 in the league.

He’s led Memphis to a 31-16 record this season, placing them second in the Western Conference standings behind the Pelicans. The All-Star break is just one month away, and it’s looking like Morant will make another appearance, ranking third amongst Western Conference guards in voting.