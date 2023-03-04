Memphis Grizzlies Superstar Ja Morant in Hot Water with NBA After Apparently Brandishing Gun

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just can’t stay out of trouble. This week, he’s found himself in yet another mess of a situation due to posts made on his social media accounts after he displayed a gun on his Instagram account while in a nightclub. He deleted the post, but plenty of folks saw the post and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the incident for his millions of NBA fan followers to see. Here was that tweet:

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen on his own instagram live displaying a gun while at a nightclub early Saturday morning,” wrote Woj. He also added the following statement from the NBA’s Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass:

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.”

Of course, this is not Morant’s first rodeo with social media controversy. During last year’s NBA playoffs, he tweeted a threatening message in reply to a fan who had talked trash about him, writing, “it’s free to see how hollows feel.”

He deleted that post as well, but it still went viral as thousands of his followers had already seen the message.

Other issues for Morant

Apparently, this past summer, Morant got into an altercation with a minor during a pickup basketball game at his own house, and Sports Illustrated says the NBA star actually brought a gun into the mix.

“During the pickup game, Morant repeatedly punched the teenager in the head, the boy told police,” wrote SI. “The incident happened at Morant’s house, and the teenager told police that Morant later went into his home and returned with a gun visible in his waistband.”

So we have three different gun references or gun-related incidents involving Ja Morant over the last year. First, he made a vague threat of using one on Twitter during the Western Conference Semifinals. Then, this past summer, he reportedly punched a teenager several times over a pickup hoops game and fetched his gun afterwards. And most recently, he waived his gun around inside a nightclub on an Instagram video.

After the latter two stories spread, Memphis has suspended Morant for the next couple Grizzlies games, per their PR team:

“The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games.”

Just a bad look all the way around for the superstar talent.