Metallica Applauds Virginia Tech Fans For Singing ‘Enter Sandman’ After NCAA Banned Playing It

Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has become a staple at sporting events across the United States as an intimidating entrance song.

Virginia Tech women’s basketball is one of the teams that has adopted it for its home games, playing the song at the start of the game.

The Hokies are the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 Regional of the NCAA Tournament, which meant that they got to host the first two rounds of the Big Dance. However, the NCAA wants the games to have some neutrality to them.

So they didn’t allow the song to be played over the loudspeakers.

But that didn’t stop the song from being played.

The large Virginia Tech student fan section sang the Metallica anthem loud and clear at the start of the game in a really cool moment.

The moment caught the attention of Metallica, who tweeted “You love to see it!” in response to the video.

You love to see it! https://t.co/jF7m96Jt9u — Metallica (@Metallica) March 20, 2023

The Hokies won that first game, 58-33. The team then defeated ninth-seeded South Dakota State 72-60 in the second round.

Their next game comes this Saturday against Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Virginia Tech is 29–4 on the season. It finished conference play with a 14-4 record and won the ACC tournament title.

The Hokies are currently on a 13-game winning streak.

The most famous use of “Enter Sandman” in sports was by Hall of Famer closer Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees. Rivera, the consensus greatest closer in history, would walk out from the bullpen at Yankee Stadium to the song.

Virginia Tech one of two No. 1 seeds remaining

Not every No. 1 seed was as lucky as Virginia Tech was to hear Metallica sang to them on its home court.

Two No. 1 seeds lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Stanford and Indiana.

The Hoosiers in particular lost in a heartbreaking way to Miami. Destiny Harden nailed the game-winning basket with 3.5 seconds left to claim the victory for the ninth-seeded Hurricanes.

The win drew a major reaction courtside from noted Miami alum and Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne.