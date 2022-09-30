Miami Dolphins Fans React to Latest Health Update on Tua Tagovailoa

Last night, the NFL‘s Week 4 kicked off with a Thursday Night Football between the defending AFC Champion the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the biggest news of the night surrounded star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his injury status.

The Dolphins entered the contest undefeated, mostly because of the herculean efforts of their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team had wins over the Bills, Ravens, and Patriots before meeting the Bengals. However, in the second quarter of the game, Tagovailoa was carted off the field after a brutal injury that seemed to give Tua concussion-like symptoms.

On the play, Bengals’ defender Josh Toupou grabbed onto Tagovailoa and slammed him to the ground. In the collision, Tua’s shoulder and head make contact with the ground. Tua’s hands immediately start spreading out after the hit, which is apparently a common neurological response to head trauma.

The hit was incredibly scary and prompted the medical staff to cart Tua from the field and transport him to the local hospital.

However, the Miami Dolphins released a statement late last night regarding the quarterback’s health.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Fans React to Tua Tagovailoa Getting Released from Hospital After Scary Hit

Plenty of fans reacted to the news of Tua’s release from the hospital on Twitter. Like everything on the site, everyone had a different take on the issue.

“God bless him,” one person wrote.

“Best news all night,” another said.

“He’s playing next week,” one fan wrote. Another fan replied directly to that tweet, saying that the Dolphins should let Tua sit for a week to recover.

“If that happens then Mike McDaniel should automatically be disqualified from COTY even if the Dolphins finish 16-1,” they wrote.

One person said: “Queue outraged Twitter doctors…now!” claiming many would be mad that the hospital released Tua Tagovailoa.

“Wow, P.h.D and M.D. holding nueroscientists who know what a fencing response is being upset that a possibly concussed person is playing a contact sport. Society today.”

“Good. Now stop wrecking that kid,” another said.

“Good. Let him rest as long as he needs. #UNO.”

“NOT as long as he wants to be clear,” one account replied to that tweet. “The kid is a warrior, and sometimes the other people in his life need to act in his best interests, even if he doesn’t know it. He’s going to try to force himself out there with his teammates because that’s the type of person he is.”

“Let him rest. Please,” another wrote.

“I don’t care how long he doesn’t play for I just want him to be ok,” one said.

Another said: “Only W that matters tonight.”

“Throwing for 7 tds next game,” one fan commented.

Lastly, a final user wrote: “Thank god. all we want is the man to be okay. this is bigger than football. the fanbase is with you and hopes you recover 100%.”

We’ll see if Tua Tagovailoa returns against the New York Jets next Sunday, October 9th.