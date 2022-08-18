Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel has High Praise for Accuracy of Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is thoroughly impressed with what he’s seen from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during training camp.

Appearing on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” Thursday, the first-year head coach was asked what he’s seen out of Tagovailoa thus far. McDaniel responded with some high praise for Tagovailoa, who is entering a make-or-break season in 2022.

"It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've ever seen." – Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel on what he's seen so far from Tua Tagovailoa.



Full interview from the Miami Dolphins training facility

with Dan, @Stugotz790 and @MichaelRyanRuiz available now: https://t.co/7wU6zGN1F3 pic.twitter.com/twXwliCbmh — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 18, 2022

“I mean the dude is right-handed and he throws lefty,” McDaniel said. “And when he throws the ball, every lefty I’ve ever been with, the ball kind of tails. I don’t know why, it’s something with science I don’t try to digest, but his doesn’t. It’s the most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen.”

There’s no debating that Tagovailoa is an accurate quarterback, as evident by his career 66.2 completion percentage. In 2021, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 67.8%. Injuries, however, have been a concern for the 2020 first-rounder out of Alabama.

Tagovailoa has started just 21-of-33 games since coming into the league. Miami has proven to be a much better team with him on the field. The Dolphins are 13-8 when he starts and won 8-of-9 to end last season.

McDaniel’s words fall in line with what star receiver Tyreek Hill said about Tagovailoa back in June. Hill, who was traded to Miami by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, said that Tagovailoa was a more accurate quarterback than Patrick Mahomes. Yes, that Mahomes, the former MVP and Super Bowl champion.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said.

While Hill admitted Mahomes has the stronger arm, Tagovailoa has proven to be no slouch himself. During the first week of training camp, the two connected for a 65-yard completion, which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

It was just a taste of what the two hope will blossom into a lethal connection this season. Earlier in the offseason, Hill said their chemistry was going to be “on point” in due time.

“I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man,” Hill told Tagovailoa during his “It Needed to be Said” podcast. “It’s gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up. You’re gonna walk in your kitchen, and I’m gonna be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is gonna be.

“You gonna be like ‘Reek, what you doing in here?’ I’m gonna be like ‘Man, look. I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So, you know where I’m at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that.”