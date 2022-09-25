miami-dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-exits-game-after-taking-late-hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited during the second quarter of Miami’s Week 3 home matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With 2:19 remaining in the half, Tagovailoa took a late hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Milano shoved Tagovailoa, who fell and banged his head directly on the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the locker room after this hit by Matt Milano



— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa bounced back up but it was immediately clear he was not ok. He had trouble staying on his feet and fell to the ground. He got back up on his own before his teammates grabbed him and restricted him from taking anymore steps. The training staff came onto the field and subsequently took him back into the locker room.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a head injury and is questionable to return. Teddy Bridgewater came in under center for the Dolphins, who are looking to improve to 3-0 on the young season. Bridgewater signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with Miami this offseason and is one of the better backups in the league.

Bridgewater’s time in the game did not last long, as Tagovailoa was remarkably on the sideline to start the second half. He returned to the game and came out firing, connecting with receiver Tyreek Hill for a 22-yard gain.

Tua Tagovailoa Looking to Build Off Fantastic Performance

Tagovailoa is coming off the finest performance of his NFL career. In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, Tagovailoa finished 36-50 passing for 469 yards with six touchdowns. He led Miami back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to win the game, 42-38.

“I think it was a moment he’ll never forget and can use it moving forward,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said of Tagovailoa after the game. “I couldn’t be happier for him. His teammates learned a lot about him, and I think he learned something about himself.”